By Cillian Doyle.

As St. Patrick’s Day plans adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic, this years festival in Ireland will take place entirely online.

The TV channel “St. Patrick’s Festival TV” will be available to watch across the world from March 12th to the 17th.

People around the country and the world can tune into St Patrick’s Day celebrations online at – stpatricksfestival.ie

Artists, performers, creators and musicians from around the country have self taped their contribution to stream on the channel.

Karen Walshe, Artistic Director for this years St Patrick’s Festival explains more:

‘We will have the SPFTV running from 9am until 11pm at night time.’

‘It’s playback, so if you missed anything we will have it up on our website until the 21st March.’

Karen also gave a hint of what you can expect from the virtual event:

‘Music, street theatre shows, circus shows for kids, history virtual tours of different places across Ireland.’

‘Everything!’

‘They are all being filmed all across the country and they will be uploaded to stpatricksfestival.ie.’