An application for the Technological University of the South East is expected in early 2021

That’s according to the Minister for Further and Higher Education.

In September, both Institute of Technology Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology governing bodies issued their objectives that the university will be established on January 1st 2022.

Simon Harris says they’ll be in a position to lodge their application in April.

‘In relation to the Technological University for the South East there’s a project team in place at the minute.’

‘I updated government last week on the status of all Technological Universities and I also took a debate in the Seanad on it last week’

‘As of now their expecting to be in a position to lodge an application with me in April of next year’