Members of the Teachers Union of Ireland at Waterford IT have overwhelmingly accepted proposals to allow the next step in the bid for a technological university however IT Carlow have rejected it.

The WIT branch endorsed the proposed Memorandum of Understanding with management by 92.7% but the IT Carlow Branch rejected it by 60%.

The Memorandum was agreed last week between both ITs and the Teachers Union of Ireland.

WIT said they were delighted at the level of support academic staff there have shown in support of the technological university.

In a statement they thanked their academic staff for their support of the Memorandum.

WIT say they will continue to work very hard with IT Carlow to deliver a technological university for the south east.