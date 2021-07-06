By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: Tiggy’s Trust Facebook page.

The sisters of a young Carlow girl who died last month have set up a trust fund in her memory.

15-year-old Tiggy Hancock of Bagenalstown died after a training exercise accident at an equestrian centre in Dublin on June 16th.

“Tiggy’s Trust” was set up by her elder sisters to honour Tiggy’s memory and spread “kindness” to those who need it most.

The trust fund, set up on Facebook says:

“Tiggy’s Trust is a foundation set up in memory of the incredible Tiggy Hancock, a talented rider, beloved daughter, sister and friend, and all-round wonderful person who was taken from this world on the 16th of June 2021 at just 15 years of age.”

“It was no coincidence that Tiggy touched the lives of so many in her short life – her golden heart and infectious fun personality extended to all who knew her.”

The family added that the trust is also a way to share generosity to others who may need it:

“We have set up Tiggy’s Trust as a way to honour Tiggy’s memory by spreading the kindness and generosity that she exuded to those who need it most.”

“We will update this page with details of what we plan to do with Tiggy’s Trust in the coming days, and greatly appreciate any donations that you could make. The link to make a donation is in the ‘website’ section of this page.”

“This is also a place for anyone with memories and stories of Tiggy to share them, we welcome each and every one.

Thank you, Jane, Frank, Eliza, Lucy and Tiggy”