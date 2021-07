Donald Trump’s suing Twitter, Facebook and Google – and their chief executives – accusing them of bias.

The former US President’s been banned from the social media sites, following the storming of the Capitol building by his supporters earlier this year.

He announced the legal action at a news conference in New Jersey.

“Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it’s unconstitutional, it’s completely unamerican – we all know that, you all know that…

“…very very well.”