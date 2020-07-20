Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is coming under control in the US, despite another surge in cases.

America currently has nearly double the number of new cases of Covid compared to any other country in the world.

In total the US has over 3.7 million cases and 140, 733 confirmed deaths, according to the New York Times.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the president disputed the idea that the number of deaths in his country was high:

“I think we have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world. Well we’re going to take a look.”

“Can somebody please get met the mortality rate? I heard we have one of the lowest, maybe the lowest mortality rate anywhere in the world.”