US President Donald Trump is due to make land in Ireland at around 5pm.

He will spend time at his hotel in Doonbeg in Co. Clare, following a three day state-visit to the UK.

The Gardaí have revealed the security operation for the visit, stating ‘our objective is to share as much information with the public as soon as we are in a position to do so.’

With regard to the state exams, parents and students, particularly in Doonbeg and Shannon are advised to give additional travel time to ensure that they can attend exam centres without difficulty.

Facts and Stats

1500 Uniform Gardai, every 24hour period, deployed from Western, Southern, South Eastern and Dublin Region supported by approximately 500 members attached to specialist Units including

Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, Public Order Unit, Water Unit (4 RIBs & Sub Aqua Divers) Dog Unit (16), Mounted Unit (10), Air Support Unit, DMR Roads Policing Escort Unit, Telecommunications Unit

Approximately 8,500 meals each day.

40,000 bottles of water.

3 kms Barriers, 3 kms Harris Fencing (6ft high)

Installation of temporary Strategic Control Room, Shannon Garda Station, backup facility at Ennis Garda Station and video feed to Garda Headquarters

Permanent upgrading of telecommunications and tetra radios infrastructure in Clare Division

Shannon Airport:

Normal operations will continue at Shannon Airport and updates will be available on Shannon Airport and Shannon Group social media channels.

Additional security checks and Garda presence are ongoing within the environs of Shannon Airport. NO on street parking is allowed anywhere within the Shannon Airport environs except in designated areas.

Passengers travelling to the airport are advised to allow extra travel time for the duration of the President’s visit, as additional security measures will be in place on the approach road to the airport and car parks until Friday the 7th of June. All visitors to the airport during the period are advised to have photo ID, and intending passengers should have photo ID and valid flight documentation available.

An Garda Siochana is engaging with a number of protest groups who wish to attend over the duration of this visit. Protests will be facilitated and every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the local community and patrons of Shannon Airport. It is anticipated that some protest activity will take place at the entrance to the Shannon Airport and An Garda Siochana will advise members of the public and patrons of the airport further when information is available.

Doonbeg:

Access to Doonbeg village is not restricted and Doonbeg Village remains open for business as normal.

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel is closed to the public from Tuesday 4th June 2019.

There will be restricted access for traffic along the N67, between Clonadrum Cross (north) and Doonbeg (south) from this evening Monday 3rd June 2019.

Southbound traffic is diverted along the R483 to Creagh and Cooraclare and into Kilrush.

Northbound traffic from Kilrush is diverted On the R483 to Cooraclare, Creagh, Quilty and Miltown Malbay.

Gardaí will be patrolling these diversion routes and free flow of traffic will be maintained.

Access for local residents inside the N67 diversion route will be maintained.

Local residents have been issued with passes and are further advised to carry photo identifications and proof of address to assist with security checks where required.

Other Routes:

The public can expect temporary rolling road closures, to facilitate security and vip escorts over the course of the 5th – 7th June 2019, on the following routes:

• M18, N18, N19, N85, N68, N67 also through Ennis and the environs of Limerick City