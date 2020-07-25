Gardaí in Wexford have confirmed to Beat News that a truck has overturned on the Ferrcarrig Bridge in Wexford town.

A person’s been seriously injured in a crash after a cattle truck overturned near the Bridge this afternoon.

The truck driver is receiving treatment from paramedics for serious injuries and Gardaí are at the scene.

Damage was also caused to a nearby parked car, but no-one was inside it.

Traffic is currently affected across the town, with traffic stopped from Barntown to Kyle Cross.

Gardaí in Wexford say the road will be closed for several hours as the scene is cleared.