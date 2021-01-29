All commercial vehicle drivers travelling from Ireland to France are set to require evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, following a decision from the French government.

From Thursday, January 28th, proof of a negative test result will be required to board ferries and to enter France.

The Department of Transport has been advised by French authorities that the requirement will apply to drivers travelling on any ferry setting sail from Ireland to France after 11pm Irish time from Wednesday 27th of January 2021.

The Department said it worked “extensively” to finalise the opening of State-supported antigen testing facilities for drivers, in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Wexford County Council.

These tests are made available “free of charge at dedicated testing sites near the ports of Dublin and Rosslare,” the statement said.

“Tests will only be provided to hauliers who are travelling to France or other countries where a negative Covid-19 test is required for entry.

“Drivers also have the option of getting tested at the many private facilities around the country as long as these tests meet the French requirements, but these costs will not be covered by the State.”

The Department said it was liaising closely with the haulage industry and shipping sector with regard to the introduction of the new testing requirements and would be issuing guidance directly to representative organisations, ferry operators and haulage operators.

Irish Healthcare company RocDoc began operating COVID-19 Antigen tests this week in Gorey, Co. Wexford for Truck Drivers.

The tests will be free for all HGV drivers and the test can be booked online through covidcheck.ie

An additional site for Rosslare bound traffic will be opened in the coming days at Holmestown, just outside Wexford Town.

Speaking to Beat News David Rock Chief Executive of RocDoc is urging Truck Drivers to book in advance.

“The one big thing we would ask all the truck drivers to do is to pre-register on covidcheck.ie. That will put them through the service quite quickly.

“It needs to be a booked service where possible and that way .we won’t delay them on their journey in anyway.”

David explains why the tests are so important for HGV drivers.

“If they arrive at the port in Dublin or Rosslare, they won’t be allowed board the ferry and if for some reason they even did get through the system, when they arrive on French soil they will be turned away if they don’t have an antigen test within 72 hours of departure.”