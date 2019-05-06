A truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, after crashing his lorry into the sea in Co Waterford.

The crash happened on the N25 between Youghal Bridge and Kinsalebeg.

Luckily, the tide was out at the time and the truck landed in just a few feet of water.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his fifties, managed to escape from his cab without injury.

Picture: MacFly Media

Gardaí who were called to the scene near Youghal found him on the roadside and arrested him at the scene.

The driver, aged in his fifties, was then taken to Dungarvan Garda Station.

Gardaí say investigations ongoing.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place along a section of the west-bound lane around the accident site and motorists have been advised to exercise caution in the area.

Arrangements are being made to have the truck removed from the water.