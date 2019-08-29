Troye Sivan has hit out at an interviewer who asked him inappropriate questions about his sex life during a recent Q&A.

The YouTuber turned pop star was quizzed for New Zealand’s LGBTQ magazine about a number of topics — from what Sivan watches on Netflix to his acting in Boy Erased.

It then ended with some quickfire questions – one which was “Top or bottom?”

“Ooo… definitely passing!,” Sivan replied.

A fan, who was appalled by the question, took to Twitter to share a photo of the interview and ask, “who is this interviewer the bar is on the floor”

Sivan spotted the tweet shortly after and responded.

“I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question,” he said retweeting the image.

But then I remembered how wildly invasive, strange and inappropriate that would be. Didn’t stop him though

When another fan jokingly asked what his social security number was, he responded, “You sure you don’t wanna just ask if I have a gayby or if I like Will and Grace like the other guy???”

Other questions included asking him “Ariana or Taylor” to which he responded, “That I can’t answer.”

Sivan recently collaborated with Grande on the song ‘Dance To This’ and has performed with Swift as part of her Reputation tour. He remained close friends with them both.

We have reached out to the publication for comment.