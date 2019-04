Up to 440 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals nationwide today.

That is according to the INMO, which found Cork University Hospital is the worst affected with 43 people awaiting a bed.

That is followed by 41 at University Hospital Limerick and 36 at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

In all, there are 311 patients on trolleys awaiting admission with a further 129 in overflow wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

Six of those patients are children under the age of 16.