60 patients are waiting for beds in University Hospital Waterford today.

Over 450 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning.

According to the INMO, today’s number is 456 – an increase of over 100 on yesterday’s number.

It is the highest number of patients on trolleys so far this month – and the third highest since the start of June.

There are 339 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 117 are in wards elsewhere in the country’s hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick– 70

Cork University Hospital – 60

University Hospital Waterford – 30

University Hospital Galway – 30