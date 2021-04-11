Nikki Grahame, who rose to fame as a Reality TV star, notably a contestant on Big Brother, has died aged 38.

A statement from her rep said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

The 38 year old, from London, had recently received treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic. This followed a fundraising campaign organised by her loved ones.

Absolutely devastated to hear the news about Nikki Grahame’s death. For people my age in 2006, she defined what it meant to be a reality tv personality before reality tv really became what it is now. Endlessly quotable, instantly beloved and a character no one will ever forget. pic.twitter.com/efAkl3JUXd — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) April 10, 2021

On the Gofundme.com page, a statement said: “It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April.

“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”

Celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to pay tributes to Grahame including Davina McCall and Rylan Clarke-Neal.

I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest , most bubbly sweetest girl x❤️❤️❤️💔 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 10, 2021

Thinking of Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon x pic.twitter.com/Stv6bNJAay — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 10, 2021

Rip Nikki Grahame as fellow Big brother contestants we’ve gone through the same experience and having met you on tv shows! our heart goes out to your family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8iP7TLHEHi — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 10, 2021

To learn more about eating disorders you can listen to The Truth About Eating Disorders, a documentary by Beat Presenter Michelle Heffernan

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, contact Bodywhys by their email support service: [email protected] or by phoning 01-2107906.