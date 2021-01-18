By Cate McCurry, PA

Tributes have been paid to a popular nurse who died with Covid-19 in a hospital where he worked.

Solson Payyappillil Saviour, a father-of-one, was described by his former colleagues as someone who was always “full of life”.

Gowran Abbey Nursing Home in Co Kilkenny said that he “lost his personal battle” with Covid-19 on Sunday at Wexford General Hospital where he worked.

Solson, originally from India, had worked at the nursing home for three years.

Just Over Two Years Ago We Shared The Happiness Of One Of Our Colleagues, Nurse ‘Solson Saviour’ As He Announced The… Posted by Gowran Abbey Nursing Home on Sunday, January 17, 2021

In a statement, the nursing home said: “Just over two years ago we shared the happiness of one of our colleagues, nurse Solson Saviour as he announced the news that he was the proud new father of a baby boy, his first-born.

“Today, we received the devastating news that Solson tragically lost his personal battle with Covid-19, as he sadly died in Wexford Hospital this afternoon.

“Solson came to Ireland from India, and spent his first three years in this country working and living with us in Gowran Abbey before moving to Wexford where, as a nurse, he became a sad victim of Covid-19. Another true Covid hero.

“Solson was always full of life and had a gentle smile and kind word for all our residents.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his heartbroken wife and young son at this time, and also with his family in India who have been so tragically touched by the devastating reality of this cruel Covid-19 virus.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Solson’s wife Bincy, his son, family and friends, and also to the extended Indian community, many whom, like Solson, work and care for people in our hospitals and nursing homes throughout this country.”

It is with great sadness that we learned yesterday evening of the sudden and tragis loss of our former colleague Solson… Posted by Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home on Monday, January 18, 2021

His former colleagues at Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home also paid tribute to him.

In a statement posted on Facebook, they said: “It is with great sadness that we learned yesterday evening of the sudden and tragic loss of our former colleague Solson Saviour.

“Solson lost his personal battle with Covid-19 in Wexford Hospital yesterday evening.

“Solson was a very kind and gentle nurse, always smiling and he will be greatly missed by us all here in Ros Aoibhinn.

“Our thoughts, prayers and hearts go to Solson’s wife Bincy, his young son, and his family in India at this devastating and very sad time.”