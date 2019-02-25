A young man in his late teens remains in a critical condition this morning following yesterday’s single car crash in Co. Carlow.

16 year old Eamon Kavanagh, from Myshall, a Junior Cert student at Borris Vocational School, was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a wall near ‘The Nine Stones’, Mount Leinster at around 5am yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Borris Vocational School have released a statement on their website:

Dean from Beat News spoke to Inspector Audrey Dormer from Carlow Gardaí this morning:

His father, James, was jailed for 3 years last Friday for animal cruelty charges relating to a puppy farm, while his mother was given a suspended sentence.

There were four other teenage boys in the car at the time.

They were taken to St Luke’s and Waterford University Hospitals for treatment.

One has been transferred to Dublin’s Mater Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

