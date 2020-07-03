The government’s paying tribute to the Chief Medical Officer for his leadership in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

Dr. Tony Holohan is stepping aside from his work commitments to be with his family as his wife Emer, who has cancer, has been admitted to palliative care.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, has taken up the role with immediate effect.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanked Dr. Holohan on behalf of the people of Ireland for “helping to guide this country through the Covid-19 emergency” and said every home in the country has come to know him.

The Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer in Northern Ireland have paid tribute to Dr. Tony Holohan.

A joint statement from Robin Swann and Dr. Michael McBride says their thoughts are with Emer, Tony, their children and wider family circle.

The pair say they appreciate the support, co-operation and friendship of Dr. Holohan and his team during the pandemic.