Tributes are being paid to the young woman who died after a Debs in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Jessica Moore, from Loughrea, was partying with friends in a hotel on Sunday night when she became unwell.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead in Portiuncula University Hospital nearby, and her post-mortem examination takes place today.

Jessica was due to receive her Leaving Cert results in St. Raphael’s College in Loughrea this morning.

She had only celebrated her birthday last month.

Local TD Anne Rabbitte has been paying tribute to the teenager and said: “I read some of the commentary that her principal…has already posted that she was bright and talented and bubbly.

“I talked to one or two of the children in my own area who would have known herself and her sister, gorgeous looking kids, beautiful entirely, both inside and out.

“People are really really hurt that such a beautiful young person has lost their life at an early age.”

In her death notice on Rip.ie, “the inexpressible grief” of Jessica’s “heartbroken” parents Brendan and Catherine is recounted.

The teenager is described as a “cherished and much-loved sister” to her two siblings and will be sadly missed by her family and “many, many friends”.

Her funeral is due to take place on Thursday at St Patrick’s Church in Bullaun.

Gardaí say investigations into Jessica’s death are ongoing.

Additional reporting by Marita Moloney