A 21 year old man has been charged and is due to appear before Carrick On Suir District Court in relation to a fatal assault that took place on a 48 year old man in Co.Waterford.

Meanwhile a post mortem is to take place later on the body of a man who died following an assault in Co. Waterford.

John Butler, who was 48, was found with serious injuries at a house in Portlaw yesterday morning, but later passed away in hospital.

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Mary Butler, says the incident has shocked the local community.

Ms Butler said: “Portlaw is a small town with a population of between 1,600 and 1,700 people about 20 minutes from Waterford city.

“I’ve lived here all my life and it’s a small town with a fantastic community. The man involved was a quiet man and you would always see him walking his two dogs.

“I spoke to one of his neighbours and he said he was a very, very good neighbour.”

The 21 year old will appear before the courts at 12pm this afternoon.