Tributes are being paid to former Kilkenny hurler Lester Ryan snr

Tributes are being paid to former Kilkenny hurler Lester Ryan, who died yesterday afternoon when his bike was struck by a tractor in Gowran, Co.Kilkenny.

The 61 year-old won two all Ireland minor medals with Kilkenny and three Leinster titles at senior level.

In recent years, the father of four was involved in coaching at Leinster council level.

Among those paying tribute to Ryan are Kilkenny Camogie, who have honoured the work the Clara man did for the GAA.