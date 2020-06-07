Tributes are being paid to former Kilkenny hurler Lester Ryan snr

Tributes are being paid to former Kilkenny hurler Lester Ryan, who died yesterday afternoon when his bike was struck by a tractor in Gowran, Co.Kilkenny.
The 61 year-old won two all Ireland minor medals with Kilkenny and three Leinster titles at senior level.
In recent years, the father of four was involved in coaching at Leinster council level.
Among those paying tribute to Ryan are Kilkenny Camogie, who have honoured the work the Clara man did for the GAA.
Kilkenny Camogie was deeply saddened to hear that Lester Ryan had died today after an accident. Lester was a gentleman and he worked with a number of officers during the recent hosting of the National Féile in kilkenny. He was also a GAA referee having joined the ranks a number of years ago. A great GAA man he played with Clara alongside his brothers Johnny (RIP) and Harry and also played with Kilkenny winning two Minor All Ireland Medals and three Senior Leinster titles. He was member of the Leinster Council where he worked for a number of years as a Coaching Officer he had retired a number of years ago. He was also heavily involved with the Leinster Poc Fada committee where people would see him in attendance in Howth for the Provincial Finals. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Christine, sons Joseph & Conor and his daughters Niamh & Eimear Ar a dheis dé go raibh a ainm dilís
A post mortem examination is due to take place at University Hospital Waterford today.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Any drivers who may have camera footage and were travelling on Church Road between half 3 and a quarter to 4 yesterday afternoon are asked to contact Goresbridge Garda Station.
Photo: Instagram