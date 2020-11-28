An online event is taking place this evening to pay tribute to Carers across Ireland.

Mary Kennedy, Marty Whelan, Mathew Gilson and Deirdre Shannon are all set to make an appearance and perform.

It kicks off at 8:30pm.

Catherine Cox from family carers Ireland says its dedicated to those providing remarkable levels of care in homes nationwide adding ‘this is Family Cares Ireland’s way of saying we recognize family carers out there and we really do want to thank you for all that you do by caring for your loved ones, not just your families but our society as a whole.’

For more information on how to watch the event tonight you can visit www.familycarers.ie