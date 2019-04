Road users travelling from the South East to Dublin this weekend are being warned to expect heavy traffic on the M7 as diversions will be in place.

It’s due to the installation of bridge beams at the new Osberstown Interchange junction near Naas.

Traffic will be directed to use slip roads from 9pm tomorrow until 9am on Sunday.

A protest on the need for 24/7 cardiac care in the South East is taking place in Dublin on Saturday at 1:30pm.