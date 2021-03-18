Travel agents say the EU’s vaccine passport system is the light at the end of the tunnel their industry has been waiting for.

The Green Pass will also be able to prove someone has had a vaccine, Covid-19 or details of a negative test.

But it will be up to individual member-states to decide what public health restrictions to waive.

Carlow-man Pat Dawson, president of the Irish Travel Agents’ Association, says there will be three options.

“It’s called the digital green certificate. You can have a vaccination certificate, a test certificate and a recovery certificate.

“There are three options in this proposition from the EU. Nobody needs to force anyone to get a vaccination as such but certainly these three optional are viable, and they are fair and reasonable.”

Pat Dawson says the EU’s vaccine passport could save hundreds of travel agencies from going out of business.

“It could be the saviour of 205 Irish companies, 3,500 Irish jobs in the country and also I hope it is the saviour for the many thousands of pilots and the many thousands of those working in hospitality because when we start selling seats out-bound, in-bound people will start coming in and start helping that economy and to us that is as important as the out-bound”.

Photo credit: Pexels Images/Anna Shvets