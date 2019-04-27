A trampoline had to be removed from a motorway in County Tipperary during Storm Hannah.

At around 3am this morning gardaí discovered the drifting bouncer northbound on the M8 at Two Mile Borris.

It comes as a number of fallen trees blocked off roads across the country.

Thurles Gardaí removed a trampoline from the M8 northbound at 3 am this morning at Two Mile Borris during Storm Hannah. Some poor child is waking up this morning with no trampoline in the garden!!!! pic.twitter.com/0M8jYK1Zao — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 27, 2019

11 thousand ESB customers remain without power after damage caused by Storm Hannah, down from 33 thousand earlier this morning.

The worst affected areas are in Kerry, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

At the height of the storm, a status red weather warning was in place for Clare and Kerry.

ESB says says crews have been out since daylight to restore power as quickly as possible.