Tramore RNLI was launched this afternoon after a jet-ski and its rider got into trouble in Tramore.

The RNLI were alerted to the incident after a member of the public contacted emergency services just after half two this afternoon, and the lifeboat was launched, arriving at the back strand of Tramore beach within ten minutes.

On arrival, they discovered the rider had managed to return to shore and the jet-ski’s engine had failed, and the mission was subsequently stood down.

However, the RNLI still want to remind people to check their engines before they go out to sea.