The Promenade in Tramore, County Waterford will close at half four today until 9am tomorrow morning.

The closure follows a meeting this morning, held by The Severe Weather Co-ordination Team

The team decided to close ‘the Prom’ as Storm Lorenzo sweeps across the country.

The scenes today in #Tramore as #stormlorenzo continues to grip the South-East pic.twitter.com/8eEp3VEAHI — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) October 3, 2019

Up to eight boats were destroyed in Howth in Dublin and Bray Harbour in Wicklow in the build up to Storm Lorenzo.

The boats broke free from their moorings due to the severe weather conditions.

A status yellow wind alert still in place for Tipperary , however the Council Council have said it still has the potential of turning into an orange warning, and in such an instance, people are advised to remain vigilant throughout the day.

A status yellow wind warning is now in place for the entire country, with a status yellow rainfall warning, valid for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

An orange weather warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick has been extended, from 6pm this evening to 6am tomorrow morning.

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland is urging people to keep their radio turned on during the storm.

Chairman of the IBI, Kilkenny-man, John Purcell, says radio stations will be working around the clock to monitor and report on the impact of Lorenzo.

The public are urged to stay well away from coastal areas, and to secure objects such as bins, trampolines and garden furniture.