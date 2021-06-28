By Dean Egan.

Tramore Gardaí found a car parked in a disabled bay yesterday.

The driver was issued with a €150 FCPN and was directed to move their car.

Gardaí are reminding people to “please keep disabled spaces clear for those who require them.”

Tramore Gardaí found this car parked in a disabled bay this Sunday. The driver was issued with a €150 FCPN and was directed to move their car. Please keep disabled spaces clear for those who require them.#HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/dE8k8wpeLm — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 28, 2021