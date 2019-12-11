Both lanes Southbound and a Northbound lane of the M7 are closed at the moment after road traffic collisions on both sides of the road between Junction 26 Nenagh West and Junction 27 Birdhill of the M7, causing traffic chaos.

Emergency services and seven units of the Gardaí are on the scene of an accident on the Northbound lane, followed shortly by a seven car collision on the Southbound section of the Limerick to Dublin motorway, grinding traffic to a halt.

Services are continuing to clear the Northbound lane, but the Southbound direction is expected to take some time to clear, and with extremely heavy traffic, motorists are advised to find an alternative route.