The Curtain Rises for Wexford’s 68th Festival Opera this evening.

The traditional opening-night ceremony kick’s off at 7.15pm on Wexford’s quayside, with a spectacular fireworks display, over Wexford Harbour.

The festival will run for 13 days, closing on Sunday November 3rd.

The Quay and Bridge in Wexford Town are closed since 5pm and will reopen at 8.30 this evening, to facilitate large numbers expected, for the opening night of Wexford’s Festival Opera.

People attending the quayside ceremony are reminded to come into town early and observe the instructions of the signage and the stewards.

A number of additional disabled parking spaces will be available, in the Paul Quay carpark.

Gardaí will be on-hand along the quay, to allow access to anyone needing to use this facility.