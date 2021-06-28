By Dean Egan.

Gardaí on patrol in Waterford on Saturday observed the driver of a tractor checking their messages on their phone.

The tractor was stopped and it was discovered his tax expired in 2012, around 3250 days previous.

An FCPN was issued and court proceedings are to follow.

Gardaí on patrol in Waterford on Saturday observed the driver of this tractor checking their messages on their phone. The tractor was stopped and it was discovered his tax expired in 2012, around 3250 days previous. An FCPN was issued and court proceedings are to follow. pic.twitter.com/H5Epd1QHb7 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 28, 2021