A new study is warning more than two out of every five Irish jobs are at a “high risk” of automation.

The University College Cork report says office, secretarial and admin workers are among those most vulnerable.

In order to figure out which towns were most likely to be taken over by robots, UCC looked at population, education levels, age demographics and the types of jobs that are in the area.

Jobs in education, the arts, media, culture related positions, social care and research and development were the least likely to be affected.

The report’s authors say the danger is highest in rural areas, and are calling for a “localised, bottom-up” policy intervention.

Ten towns – including Carrick-on-Suir, Fethard and Cahir in Co. Tipperary; Portlaw in Co. Waterford and Tullow in Co. Carlow – are identified as being most “at risk” of job losses because of automation.

The towns that are least at risk are Bearna in Co. Galway, Strandhill in Sligo and Malahide in Dublin.

