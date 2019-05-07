Tourism Ireland is doubling its investment in China to €1m.

It is in a bid to increase the number of Chinese tourists to this country to 200,000 by 2025.

The move aims to build on a rise of 11% in these visitors last year through the Global Ireland initiative.

“Our review of emerging tourism markets confirmed China as a market of considerable opportunity for us,” Tourism Ireland Chief Executive Niall Gibbons.

“China is the largest outbound travel market in the world and one that Tourism Ireland is committed to growing over the coming years.

“Last year, we welcomed an estimated 100,000 Chinese visitors to the island of Ireland; the introduction of direct flights to Dublin has been a major game-changer and offers a real opportunity for us. Our aim now is to capitalise on the changing travel patterns in China to grow Chinese visitor numbers to 200,000 by 2025 and, in particular, to grow the number of high end individual Chinese travellers to the island of Ireland,” he added.