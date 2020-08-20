A former Apple software engineer claims that the US government approached Apple to make a top-secret version of its fifth-generation iPod.

The aim of the project was to build an iPod that could run custom hardware in a way that could not be detected.

All communication on the project was done in-person to avoid a paper trail, while only four Apple staff members are believed to have known about the project.


While it is unknown what exactly was being created, the device was likely a stealth Geiger counter which is an instrument used for detecting and measuring ionizing radiation

