A former Apple software engineer claims that the US government approached Apple to make a top-secret version of its fifth-generation iPod.

The aim of the project was to build an iPod that could run custom hardware in a way that could not be detected.

All communication on the project was done in-person to avoid a paper trail, while only four Apple staff members are believed to have known about the project.

You should have seen the guys behind those 2 engineers… What a trip! I’m still friends with one of them today. Crazy super cool technology the government was working on then… I can only imagine what is cooking these days. https://t.co/ysZgmq1ldm — Tony Fadell (@tfadell) August 18, 2020

While it is unknown what exactly was being created, the device was likely a stealth Geiger counter which is an instrument used for detecting and measuring ionizing radiation