Tonight’s lotto jackpot is the highest in almost 4 years.

An estimated €12.5m is up for grabs.

It’s the 13th largest ever lotto jackpot since the game was launched 33 years ago.

Sarah Orr from the National Lottery says it’s a significant day:

“The jackpot rolls towards an estimated €12.5m”

“Not only is tonight’s jackpot the highest we’ve seen this year, it’s also the highest jackpot we’ve seen in almost 4 years.”