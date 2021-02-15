By Cillian Doyle.

Nutella or Fruit?

That may be the question many people in the South East are asking themselves ahead of Pancake Tuesday tomorrow.

The day falls 47 days before Easter and is also known as Shrove Tuesday.

Families across the South East will be enjoying the traditional snack throughout the day.

Head Chef of the Lady Helen Restaurant in Kilkenny, John Kelly says there is no right or wrong topping for your pancake:

‘Some people like the savoury route.’

‘Some people love cheese on them.’

‘Fruit is the most popular.’

‘It’s up to yourself, whatever you like and sometimes it’s the case of whatever is in the fridge.’

John also shared his secret for how to make the perfect pancake:

‘It’s very simple! The same as what you would have in your storage cupboard.’

‘Flour, eggs butter and milk, but the trick is we use buttermilk and a little sprinkle of baking soda!’