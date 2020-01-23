Cork’s Indiependence Festival has announced a host of new acts that will take to the stage this summer.

The Mitchelstown event will see Stereophonics, Sigrid and The Streets headline the 2020 festival.

Today, it has been announced that Tom Walker, Tom Grennan and Hudson Taylor will join the line-up.

Folk duo Hudson Taylor aren’t the only Irish act to be announced.

They lead the way for Irish rising stars that include Belfast gaelgóir’s Kneecap, Dundalk’s Just Mustard, Northern Irish singer-songwriter Lilla Vargen and Dublin singer Orla Gartland.

Former Indie headliners Feeder are also on the bill alonside Irish festival favourites King Kong Company and alt-metal group Therapy?.

Organisers say it is Indie’s biggest ever bill to date with The Hunna, Ryan McMullan, The Amazons, Biig Piig, Aimee, Joel Corry, Regard, Riton, The Scratch, Moncrieff, Kawala, The Sherlocks, Luz, Stephen James Smith and Alex Gough all set to perform.

Full price tickets for the festival, which takes place between July 31 and August 2, are still available.

/indiependencefestival.com