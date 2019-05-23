An event is taking place in Dublin today to mark the first anniversary of the passing of the abortion referendum.

On May 25 last year, almost 67% of the population voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The campaign group ‘Together for Yes’ will mark the event in Essex Street today, where the ‘Repeal’ heart symbol was painted last year.

Ailbhe Smyth, who was a director with the lobby group, says it’s important to recognise the landmark occasion:

“One year ago, over 66% of Irish people voted to remove the Eighth Amendment from our Constitution. The campaign has had the greatest and most immediate everyday impact for women who are now entitled to access abortion services here in Ireland as part of normal healthcare,” she said.

“There has also been a wider societal and political impact, as evidenced by the number of women getting involved in grassroots campaigns and putting themselves forward for election.

“Last year’s result came about after decades of hard work and, over the coming days, we look forward to celebrating with everyone who played a part in bringing about this momentous change,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Life Campaign have urged voters to support pro-life candidates in tomorrow’s elections.

“Pro-life supporters feel betrayed by the leadership of the main political parties and how they abandoned the rights of unborn babies and denied the public the opportunity to adequately hear the pro-life side of the story before last year’s referendum,” said Eilís Mulroy.

“More than ever, Ireland needs politicians with backbone and who don’t renege on promises given.”