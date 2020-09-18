A toddler is in hospital after a crash involving a quad and a scrambler bike in Dublin.

It happened in Cherry Orchard Park in Ballyfermot just after 7pm, when a woman in her 20s was sitting with her baby boy on a quad bike, which wasn’t moving.

They were hit by the bike which was removed from the scene when gardaí arrived.

The toddler’s condition is described as stable and is being treated at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, while the driver of the bike, a teenage boy was taken to St James Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or for anyone with information on the location of the scrambler to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.