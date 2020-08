147 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Republic.

It brings the total number of positive tests to 28,116.

No new deaths have been reported, so the death toll remains at 1,777 associated with the disease.

Chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn details which areas have been worst hit:

– 43 % in Dublin

– 24 % in Kildare

– 7% In Tipperary

– 6% in Limerick

– 3% in Meath

– 3% in Offaly

– 3% in Laoise