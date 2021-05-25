By Dean Egan.

Today marks the third anniversary of the vote to Repeal the Eighth Amendment, which legalised abortion in Ireland.

However campaigners are warning that many women still face barriers to care due to “serious flaws” in Ireland’s law.

A review of the Health Act is to begin by the end of this year.

Niall Behan from the Irish Family Planning Association says services are being undermined by restrictions in the current legislation:

“Like the 3-day mandatory waiting period….that really serves no useful or medical function.”

“Half of the eligible hospitals are still not participating in care, and many GPs are still not providing care.”

“What we’re seeing is that some women are still having to travel to the UK for care……that has to change quite quickly.”