By Dean Egan.

Today marks the beginning of lent.

However, going 40 days without the things we enjoy could be a little more difficult this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Waterford Consultant and health activist recommends taking up a new activity rather than giving up something this year.

Speaking to Beat news, Dr Mark Rowe, says he recommends taking up small positive habits that will benefit those around you:

“You might decide to take up the habit of being kinder to other people.”

“You might take up the habit of being more grateful.”

“Perhaps picking up your phone and calling two or three friends each day.”

Random acts of kindness week

Meanwhile

This week is also “Random acts of kindness week”.

An act of kindness in person or online will make a person three times more likely to carry out a kind act themselves in the following 24-hours, according to Dr Rowe.

He says kindness is more important now, than ever:

“There’s a lovely saying “we make a living with what we get and we make a life with what we give.”

“Giving kindness to others can really make sure a difference.”