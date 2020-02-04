Today’s expected to be the busiest day of the year for job searches.

Jobs.ie says it recorded a 66 percent spike in traffic this day last year, and is expecting similar numbers again later.

The search website claims lunchtime’s also the most popular time for people to apply for new roles.

Chris Paye from Jobs.ie believes the increase in traffic’s down to a number of factors:

“People have gotten through January and maybe are now starting to reassess where they were.

“They might think to themselves what are the goals that they put in place, it might have been a New Year’s Resolution or maybe the realisation that ‘I don’t want to be in the same role that I’ve been in the past year.

“We’re into February now and everything is starting to settle back down and so it just tends to result in a spike in job applications and job searches.”