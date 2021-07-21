By Dean Egan.
Today is set to be the warmest of the year so far as the heatwave continues.
Temperatures could reach above 31 degrees in parts, with six counties under a status orange weather warning.
The rest of the country has a status yellow alert – both run until Friday.
Paul Downes is a forecaster with Met Eireann:
“We had temperatures up near 30 degrees over the last few days.”
“Today looks like pushing it a bit further, into 30 or 31 degrees in places.”
“The South will be that little bit cooler, as the sunshine turns hazy in the afternoon.”