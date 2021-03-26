By Dean Egan.

Motorists across the South East are being urged to watch their speed on the roads.

National Slow Down Day is underway, which means you can expect to see a high Garda presence on the regions roads.

The aim of the initiative is to encourage drivers to reduce their speed.

Speaking to Beat news, Niall Daly from Waterford’s Road Policing Unit, explains what it means for road users today:

“There’ll be random speed checks at places that are prone to traffic accidents.”

“There’ll be high visibility checkpoints, possibly low-visibility and the use of unmarked cars.”

“It’s basically targeting people driving at excess speed on the roads.”

Gardaí have issued their first update which include notable speeds detected already:

• 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N25 Lemybrien Lemybrien Waterford

• 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N15 Mullandrait Stranorlar Donegal

• 114km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin

• 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary

• 139km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 KILL WEST Kill Kildare

• 83km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N3 Pollamore Far Cavan Cavan

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N61 Knockcroghery Roscommon

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the St Ann’s Hill Blarney Cork

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Lower Lucan Road Lucan Dublin

• 129km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Meakstown Dublin11 Dublin

• 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N62 Clongower Thurles Tipperary

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R742 Parknacross Courtown Wexford

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N24 Gurtnafleur Clonmel Tipperary

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R428 Raheenadeeragh Athy Kildare

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3004 Killahora Glounthaune Cork

• 137km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Meelick Portlaoise Laois

• 114km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R772 Brownswood Enniscorthy Wexford