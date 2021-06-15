By Cillian Doyle.

Today is Irish Aids Day.

A big shout out on #IrishAIDSDay2021 to all people living with #HIV in #Ireland. We know many of you live happy, healthy lives; & we know many of you are deeply affected & impacted by HIV-related #stigma. We are here for you. Every day is #IrishAIDSDay until we #eliminateStigma. pic.twitter.com/pDFOboeCGY — HIV Ireland (@HIVIreland) June 15, 2021

449 people were diagnosed with the disease in the country last year, and almost 10,000 since records began.

Shane had no symptoms, went for a routine checkup and found out he was HIV positive.

Speaking on Beat’s documentary “Open Your Eyes to STIs”, he has this advice:

“I would massively encourage everyone to practice safe sex – you could end up like me living with HIV, which is not a life-threatening disease anymore – but it complicates things – so you should do all that you can to make sure you don’t get this disease”

