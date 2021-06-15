By Cillian Doyle.

Today is Irish Aids Day.

449 people were diagnosed with the disease in the country last year, and almost 10,000 since records began.


Shane had no symptoms, went for a routine checkup and found out he was HIV positive.

Speaking on Beat’s documentary “Open Your Eyes to STIs”, he has this advice:

“I would massively encourage everyone to practice safe sex – you could end up like me living with HIV, which is not a life-threatening disease anymore – but it complicates things – so you should do all that you can to make sure you don’t get this disease”

Listen back to our documentary “Open Your Eyes to STIs” below

