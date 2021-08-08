Today is International Cat Day.

It’s a day to raise awareness of cats and how you can care for and protect them.

According to a survey by Petmania almost 28 per cent of respondents have a cat in their home.

Petmania has launched its Cat Care Advice Centre, a free online resource for cat-owners.

Speaking to Beat News, Petmania’s Marketing Manager, Emily Miller says it takes more than you think to raise a cat:

“If you’re looking at bringing a cat into your home, be really mindful of what’s involved and everything that’s required from house training and needing to empty that litter box every day.

It’s gonna need to be fed and played with and it’ll want attention so just to be mindful of all that.”

When it come to kittens you also need to be prepared says Miller:

“They move quick when they do decide to move, be careful that when you open the door you know where they’re going. Make sure to have them micro-chipped, that’s really important so that if they do go out and get lost then you have a way of getting them home.”