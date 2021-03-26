By Cillian Doyle.

Today is Daffodil Day.

The Irish Cancer Society is appealing to people to support ‘the most important Daffodil Day ever’.

It is the second year running that the event has been cancelled with fundraising street sales and community events not possible due to the ongoing pandemic.

Funds raised today on Cancer.ie will go towards vital services and research for those affected by cancer.

Speaking to Beat News, Donal Buggy, Director of Services with the Irish Cancer Society, says everyone knows someone affected by the disease:

“On a usual year I would be leaving my base in Gorey – I would travel through Wexford, Waterford and into South Tipperary meeting loads of fabulous volunteers and loads of fabulous people coming out to support the Irish Cancer Society – It’s not just the society but supporting the people in their local communities impacted by cancer and everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer.”

For more information, you can click here.