Workers are most likely to call in sick today than any other day of the year.

The first Monday of February is statistically the day most employees don’t turn up – saying they don’t feel well or cant make it into the office.

But if workers are going to put in a no-show for National Sickie Day they need to come up with a good excuse.

Researchers at staff management software provider Rota Cloud analysed some of the most ridiculous reasons that workers came up with last year for failing to show.

At number one was an employee who claimed they had the Ebola virus, while another said they we suffering from flu after leaving their fridge door open.