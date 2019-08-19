Tipperary’s victorious hurlers have visited two Children’s Hospitals in Dublin this morning.

One of their stop-offs to begin the traditional All-Ireland winning celebrations was the Children’s Health Ireland in Crumlin.

Tipperary players and management with Children’s Health Ireland staff and patients today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tipp defender Ronan Maher has said last year’s disastrous campaign was a huge motivation for their 2019 All-Ireland hurling title success.

The Premier County lifted Liam McCarthy for the 28th time in their history, trouncing Kilkenny 3-25 to 20 points at Croke Park yesterday.

It caps a remarkable turnaround for Liam Sheedy’s side after they failed to win any of their four Munster Championship games in 2018.

Speaking this morning, corner-back Maher said they wanted to right a lot of last year’s wrongs.

John O’Dwyer signs an autograph for Harry Tutty, aged 9, from Gorey, Co. Wexford, at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

He said: “We were very disappointed to be knocked out early last year, I suppose that was in the back of our mind playing every game this year, battling around to try and turn that around this year.

“We had a good year this year, I suppose we were lucky in the Minster final we didn’t get up to our standards, but thankfully we came out on top yesterday and it was a great win for us as a county.”

His fellow defender, Cathal Barrett, said he has sympathy with Kilkenny forward Richie Hogan being sent off in yesterday’s final.

Séamus Callanan and Liam Sheedy with Luke Marum, aged 10, from Portlaoise, and the Liam MacCarthy Cup at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

He said: “You have to huge credit for any man that steps onto that field for the commitment you put in for the last nine months. It is disappointing for someone to have that taken away, you are training nine hard months for the big day and it’s been taken away.

“It is disappointing, so personally you would feel very sorry for Richie, you wouldn’t want to see anyone’s day taken away.”

“I don’t know what the rule is, a high tackle, personally I felt sorry for him I know I’d respect every man that steps onto that pitch for all the effort they put in, you wouldn’t want for their day to end up like that.”

The Tipperary panel will receive a hero’s welcome this evening when they parade the Liam McCarthy Cup in front of their fans at Semple Stadium.

James Barry, left, and Seán O’Brien of Tipperary, second from left, with Ed Mortimer, aged 2, Claire Joyce, Emily Mortimer, aged 5, from Lucan, Co. Dublin, and the Liam MacCarthy Cup on a visit to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Semple Stadium will be open to fans at 4pm, with music and entertainment from 5:15pm while the side is due to arrive back in Thurles at around 7pm.

After the players and management speak to supporters onstage they will then return to the Dome.