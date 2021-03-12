By Dean Egan.

Just five months after launching its range of fruity whey drinks and savoury soft cheeses, Tullahay Farm is set to debut in Brussels.

For Tullahay Farm owner, Rosemary O’Shea, it is another feather in the company’s cap, which took home bronze only two months after launching its fruity whey drinks at the 2020 Blas na hÉireann awards in October last year.

Rosemary credits the expansion into Europe with being a member of the Tipperary Food Producers Network, which, with over 32 members, is a vibrant network of dedicated food and beverage producers working together to promote the very best food Tipperary has to offer.

“Being a member of this fantastic, supportive and visionary group really helped us in getting a foothold on the European ladder. One of the network members, TJ Crowe of Crowe’s Farm, was instrumental in introducing our products to a client of his in Belgium and Luxembourg.”

“While Brexit has led to chain supply disruption of products from Britain to mainland Europe, many retailers are looking to Ireland for high quality produce to take their place. TJ Crowe started supplying Stonemanor in Europe and he very kindly opened the door for us to pitch our range of whey drinks and soft cheeses to them too.”

“We’re delighted that Tullahay Farm Products will soon take pride of place amongst some other wonderful Irish food products in Europe in the coming weeks.”

Tullahay Farm has recently joined seven Neighbourfood markets regionally; Callan, Owning, Carrigeen, Waterford, Clonmel, Cahir and Two Mile Borris.